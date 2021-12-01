Financials stocks gain

Financials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 81.05 points or 1% at 8219.97 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 3.92%), Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (up 3.65%),Geojit Financial Services Ltd (up 3.65%),Dhanvarsha Finvest Ltd (up 3.39%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (up 3.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (up 2.43%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (up 2.43%), Muthoot Finance Ltd (up 2.16%), HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd (up 2.15%), and Manappuram Finance Ltd (up 2.11%).

On the other hand, Reliance Capital Ltd (down 4.97%), UTI Asset Management Company Ltd (down 3.89%), and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (down 3.64%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 536.95 or 0.94% at 57601.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 165.15 points or 0.97% at 17148.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.26 points or 0.02% at 27933.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.73 points or 0.08% at 8625.56.

On BSE,1647 shares were trading in green, 1038 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

