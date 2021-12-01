PVR declines for ninth consecutive session

PVR fell 2.50% to Rs 1,337.35, extending decline for ninth day in a row.

The stock has declined by 23.04% in nine sessions, from its recent closing high of Rs 1,737.65 recorded on 17 November 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 1.56% while the benchmark Sensex has added 20.60% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 20.691. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving average (DMA) placed at 1642.69, 1503.41 and 1405.40, respectively.

PVR is a world leader in the multiplex business.

It reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 153.27 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 184.06 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 197.5% to Rs 120.32 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Rs 40.45 crore in Q2 September 2020.

