NTPC gains after Q3 PAT spurts 16% YoY to Rs 3,876 cr

NTPC rose 1.95% to Rs 99.10 after consolidated net profit jumped 15.66% to Rs 3,876.36 crore on 3.95% increase in revenue from operations at Rs 27,526.03 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 10.56% to Rs 4,296.91 crore in Q3 December 2020 as against Rs 3,886.47 crore in Q3 December 2019. Total tax expense for the quarter dropped 33.18% to Rs 1,354.05 crore as against Rs 2,026.68 crore paid in Q3 December 2019. The Q3 result was declared during market hours today, 4 February 2021.

NTPC group's installed capacity grew by 4,819 mega-watt (MW) to 62,975 MW in Q3 FY21 from 58,156 MW in Q3 FY20. Commercial capacity increased 6,529 MW to 62,975 MW in Q3 FY21 over 56,446 MW in Q3 FY20.

NTPC is a Maharatna company operating in the power generation business. The principal business activity of the firm is electric power generation through coal based thermal power plants. It also engages in the business of generation of electricity from hydro and renewable energy sources.

The board has decided to pay an interim dividend at Rs 3 per share on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the FY 2020-21. As of 31 December 2020, the Government of India held 51.10% stake held in NTPC.

