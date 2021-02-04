Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magnum Ventures Ltd, N R Agarwal Industries Ltd, Vipul Ltd and Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 February 2021.

Kingfa Science & Technology (India) Ltd tumbled 7.72% to Rs 641.55 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15645 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3589 shares in the past one month.

Magnum Ventures Ltd lost 6.94% to Rs 4.29. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 44320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4464 shares in the past one month.

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd crashed 6.33% to Rs 212.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2498 shares in the past one month.

Vipul Ltd corrected 5.84% to Rs 18.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5243 shares in the past one month.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd plummeted 5.39% to Rs 42.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26692 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29053 shares in the past one month.

