Volumes jump at Thermax Ltd counter

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd, TTK Prestige Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 February 2021.

Thermax Ltd saw volume of 6.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 21.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 29737 shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.1,217.30. Volumes stood at 32366 shares in the last session.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd witnessed volume of 13499 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.19 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 889 shares. The stock increased 10.92% to Rs.13,050.00. Volumes stood at 780 shares in the last session.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd saw volume of 1.09 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.01 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7294 shares. The stock increased 8.99% to Rs.12,380.55. Volumes stood at 9983 shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd witnessed volume of 56576 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5338 shares. The stock increased 1.90% to Rs.6,120.00. Volumes stood at 8139 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd recorded volume of 17.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.98 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.04% to Rs.766.55. Volumes stood at 1.67 lakh shares in the last session.

