JMC Projects (India) Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Whirlpool of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 February 2021.

JMC Projects (India) Ltd lost 5.54% to Rs 74.15 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.49 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42217 shares in the past one month.

Quick Heal Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.36% to Rs 158.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44615 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 4.99% to Rs 74.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd fell 4.98% to Rs 83.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58281 shares in the past one month.

Whirlpool of India Ltd slipped 4.63% to Rs 2459.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7092 shares in the past one month.

