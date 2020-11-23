NTPC Ltd rises for third consecutive session

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 92.95, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.3% in last one year as compared to a 7.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 0.07% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 92.95, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.5% on the day, quoting at 12923.95. The Sensex is at 44063.38, up 0.41%. NTPC Ltd has risen around 8.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15959.75, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 342.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 473.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.16 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

