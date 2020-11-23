Equitas Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IDFC Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd and Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 November 2020.

Equitas Holdings Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 63.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

IDFC Ltd surged 19.88% to Rs 40.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd spiked 17.10% to Rs 291.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31793 shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd jumped 11.35% to Rs 22.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd exploded 9.99% to Rs 90.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14725 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54947 shares in the past one month.

