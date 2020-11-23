Gland Pharma Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd, Signet Industries Ltd, Anant Raj Ltd and Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 November 2020.

Gland Pharma Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 2184.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.88 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd soared 19.88% to Rs 40.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Signet Industries Ltd spiked 19.78% to Rs 22.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6237 shares in the past one month.

Anant Raj Ltd exploded 15.24% to Rs 24.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49636 shares in the past one month.

Orissa Minerals Development Company Ltd spurt 13.28% to Rs 2340.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7413 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1052 shares in the past one month.

