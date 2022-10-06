NTPC Ltd spurts 0.28%, gains for five straight sessions

NTPC Ltd is quoting at Rs 163, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% fall in NIFTY and a 9.08% fall in the Nifty Auto.

NTPC Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 163, up 0.28% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 17391.75. The Sensex is at 58450.33, up 0.66%. NTPC Ltd has dropped around 2.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which NTPC Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25717.65, up 0.97% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 161.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 163.4, down 0.03% on the day. NTPC Ltd is up 14.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% fall in NIFTY and a 9.08% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 9.47 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

