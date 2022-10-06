Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for five straight sessions

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 547.45, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.92% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% drop in NIFTY and a 9.28% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 547.45, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 17391.75. The Sensex is at 58450.33, up 0.66%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has risen around 0.5% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.05% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13233.45, down 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.57 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 547.15, up 0.21% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 22.23 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

