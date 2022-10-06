Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for fifth session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1613.4, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.24% drop in NIFTY and a 9.28% drop in the Nifty Metal.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1613.4, up 1.36% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 17391.75. The Sensex is at 58450.33, up 0.66%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 6.03% in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 51.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

