NTPC Ltd Spurts 2.55%, S&P BSE Power index Rises 1.1%

NTPC Ltd has added 2.66% over last one month compared to 5.1% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.45% rise in the SENSEX

NTPC Ltd rose 2.55% today to trade at Rs 90.65. The S&P BSE Power index is up 1.1% to quote at 1595.47. The index is up 5.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Torrent Power Ltd increased 1.78% and Siemens Ltd added 1.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 16.3 % over last one year compared to the 1.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 4.1 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.99 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 129.55 on 05 Sep 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 74 on 23 Mar 2020.

