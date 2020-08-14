Eicher Motors Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd and IFCI Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd, Tata Motors-DVR, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd and IFCI Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 August 2020.

Eicher Motors Ltd lost 6.81% to Rs 20194.9 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6589 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 6.40% to Rs 7.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors-DVR crashed 5.81% to Rs 44.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd fell 5.42% to Rs 76.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFCI Ltd corrected 5.38% to Rs 7.04. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)