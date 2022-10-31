NTPC Q2 PAT drops 7% YoY to Rs 3,338 cr

The state-run power major's consolidated net profit declined 7.2% to Rs 3,338.45 crore despite of 36.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 44,175.03 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Consolidated profit before tax rose 8.8% to Rs 5,408.27 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 4,972.23 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The company's total expenses spiked 38.17% year on year to Rs 40,000.99 crore in Q2 FY23. Fuel cost surged 51.6% to Rs 27,222.80 crore in quarter ended 30 September 2022.

On the margins front, the PSU company's operating margin declined to 18.34% in Q2 FY23 from 21.01% reported in Q2 FY22. Net profit margin fell to 7.74% in Q2 FY23 as compared to 11.39% posted in the same period last year.

The Group's total installed capacity increased to 70,254 megawatt (MW) as on 30 September 2022 from 66,680 MW posted on 30 September 2021. NTPC's gross power generation for the quarter ended September 2022 was 85.487 billion units (BU) as compared to 77.423 BU recorded in quarter ended September 2021.

Coal production (from captive mines) in quarter ended September 2022 stood at 4.32 million metric tonnes (MMT), up from 2.79 MMT recorded in the same period a year ago. Domestic coal supply for its plants in the September quarter was at 48.72 MMT, up from 44.83 MMT in corresponding quarter last year. Meanwhile, coal imports of the firm rose to 5.58 MMT in September quarter from 0.42 MMT registered in the same quarter last year.

Plant load factor (PLF) or capacity utilisation of coal-based power plants also rose to 74.08% in the quarter ended September 2022, up from 69.29% posted in the same quarter a year ago.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

Shares of NTPC shed 0.86% to Rs 172.65 on the BSE.

