NTPC declares commercial operation of 2nd part of Kawas Solar PV project

The state-run power major on Tuesday declared commercial operation of second part capacity of 15 MW out of 56 MW Kawas Solar PV project in Gujarat.

In an exchange filing on, NTPC said that the project was declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of 15 June 2022.

With this, standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 54,666.68 MW, while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC will become 69,031.68 MW, it added.

NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. The Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC.

The PSU power major reported consolidated net profit to Rs 5,199.5 crore on a 23.2% rise in net sales to Rs 37,085.07 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Shares NTPC were down 0.99% to Rs 149.75 on the BSE.

