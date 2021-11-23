Domestic Crude Oil Production Slides Around 2% On Year In October 2021

Crude oil production during October 2021 was 2512.46 TMT, which is 5.95% lower than target for the month and 2.15% lower than the production of October 2020. Cumulative crude oil production during April-October, 2021 was 17437.03TMT, which is 4.02% and 2.81% lower than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year respectively.

Natural gas production during October 2021 was 3016.81 MMSCM, which is 24.72% higher than the production of October 2020 but 9.37% lower than the monthly target. Cumulative natural gas production during April-October2021 was 19907.74 MMSCM, which is 21.59% higher than production during corresponding period of last year but 7.15% lower when compared with target for the period.

