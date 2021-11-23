GOI Announces Sales Of Four Dated Securities For Notified Amount Of Rs 24000 Crore

Government of India (GOI) has announced the sale (issue/re-issue) of four dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 24,000 crore. These include New GS 2023 (Rs 2000 crore), 5.74% GS 2026 (Rs 6000 crore), 6.67% GS 2035 (Rs 9000), 6.99% GS 2051 (Rs 7000).

GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to Rs 2,000 crore each against one or more security/ies. The securities will be sold through Reserve Bank of India Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai - 400001.

