India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate At 98.33%

With the administration of 76,58,203 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 118.44 Cr (1,18,44,23,573) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,22,71,257sessions. The recovery of 10,949 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,39,57,698. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.33%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 150 consecutive days now. A total of 9,283 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours. The Active Caseload presently stands at 1,11,481. Active cases presently constitute 0.32% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020.

