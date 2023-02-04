Nureca consolidated net profit declines 93.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.20% to Rs 27.79 crore

Net profit of Nureca declined 93.66% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.20% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.27.7948.08-3.3110.650.876.740.276.320.304.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)