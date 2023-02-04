JUST IN
Nureca consolidated net profit declines 93.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 42.20% to Rs 27.79 crore

Net profit of Nureca declined 93.66% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 42.20% to Rs 27.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 48.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales27.7948.08 -42 OPM %-3.3110.65 -PBDT0.876.74 -87 PBT0.276.32 -96 NP0.304.73 -94

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 07:37 IST

