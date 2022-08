Nykaa Board approves acquisition of Iluminar Media

At meeting held on 05 August 2022

The Board of FSN E-Commerce Ventures at its meeting held on 05 August 2022 has approved the acquisition of 100% of the fully diluted share capital (equity shares) of Iluminar Media (known as ' Little Black Book').

The transaction will enable the Company to strength its content delivery, drive discovery for brands and make shopping experience more engaging for the customers.

Iluminar Media is involved in the business of running and operating a digital platform through https://lbb.in and a mobile application that serves as a life style guide and recommendations platform.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)