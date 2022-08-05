SJVN wins MSEDCL's 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

SJVN participated in the Tariff based competitive Bidding process of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) and bagged the full quoted capacity of 200 MW Solar Project @ ₹2.90/Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis through e-RA conducted on 04.08.2022. The power purchase agreement shall be executed after issuance of LOI from MSEDCL. The Ground Mounted Solar Project shall be developed by SJVN anywhere in Maharashtra through EPC contract.

The tentative cost of Construction / Development of this project is around Rs 1,200 crore.

The project is expected to generate 455.52 MUs in the 1st year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10480.82 MU. As per RfS the Project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 Months from the date of signing of PPA i.e by FY 2023-24. The PPA shall be signed between MSEDCL and SJVN for 25 years.

The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 Tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute in GoI mission of reduction in carbon emission.

