SJVN wins MSEDCL's 200 MW solar project in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power commissions 100 MW project for MSEDCL at Partur, Maharashtra
SJVN bags Rs 585-cr floating solar project from REWA Ultra Mega Solar
Tata Power Solar Systems bags India's largest solar EPC order from SJVN
SJVN update on 1000 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan
SJVN to develop 10,000 MW solar power project in Rajasthan
-
The tentative cost of Construction / Development of this project is around Rs 1,200 crore.
The project is expected to generate 455.52 MUs in the 1st year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10480.82 MU. As per RfS the Project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 Months from the date of signing of PPA i.e by FY 2023-24. The PPA shall be signed between MSEDCL and SJVN for 25 years.
The commissioning of this Project is expected to reduce 5,13,560 Tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute in GoI mission of reduction in carbon emission.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU