Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 1.68%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 8.1% over last one month compared to 0.97% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.46% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd fell 1.68% today to trade at Rs 957.1. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.93% to quote at 3988.75. The index is down 0.97 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.31% and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd lost 1.21% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 49.53 % over last one year compared to the 23.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 8.1% over last one month compared to 0.97% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7533 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 37150 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1051.9 on 03 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 509.85 on 28 Jan 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)