Vishal Fabrics soars as board to mull bonus issue

Vishal Fabrics surged 11.33% to Rs 120.90 after the company said its board will consider bonus issue of shares on 27 January 2022.

The board will also take on record the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter ended 31 December 2021.

Net profit of Vishal Fabrics surged 697.18% to Rs 19.77 crore on 81.93% rise in net sales to Rs 399.51 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Vishal Fabrics is engaged in dyeing, printing and processing of denim, and other wide range of fabrics. The fabric composition consists of 100% cotton, cotton spandex, cotton-poly, cotton poly spandex, cotton modal, and cotton tencel. It is a premier supplier of stretch denim fabric.

