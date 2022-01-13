Tata Steel Ltd Spurts 2.07%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.3%

Tata Steel Ltd has added 0.35% over last one month compared to 0.5% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.29% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Steel Ltd gained 2.07% today to trade at Rs 1171. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.3% to quote at 19907.48. The index is up 0.5 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd increased 1.92% and JSW Steel Ltd added 1.45% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 57.69 % over last one year compared to the 23.63% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Steel Ltd has added 0.35% over last one month compared to 0.5% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.29% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 43249 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.91 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1534.6 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 596.3 on 29 Jan 2021.

