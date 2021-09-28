Oberoi Realty Ltd Slides 2.66%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Drops 1.73%

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 36.1% over last one month compared to 34.11% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.94% rise in the SENSEX

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 2.66% today to trade at Rs 923.45. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 1.73% to quote at 4046.32. The index is up 34.11 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.81% and Sobha Ltd lost 1.8% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 137.96 % over last one year compared to the 58.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has added 36.1% over last one month compared to 34.11% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 27556 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 976 on 27 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 370.3 on 13 Oct 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)