Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 32.62 points or 1.19% at 2784.56 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, NTPC Ltd (up 3.19%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.9%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.58%),Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 2.22%),NLC India Ltd (up 1.71%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.51%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 1.48%), CESC Ltd (up 1.15%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.08%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd (down 3.82%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.07%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.86%) moved lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 79.7 or 0.13% at 59998.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.85 points or 0.04% at 17847.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.82 points or 0.12% at 28021.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.28 points or 0.05% at 8688.34.

On BSE,1588 shares were trading in green, 1012 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

