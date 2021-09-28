Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd Surges 2.52%, S&P BSE PSU index Gains 1.21%

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd has added 48.65% over last one month compared to 8.62% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 6.9% rise in the SENSEX

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd gained 2.52% today to trade at Rs 3936.75. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 1.21% to quote at 8199.88. The index is up 8.62 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Union Bank of India increased 2.17% and State Bank of India added 1.88% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 75.92 % over last one year compared to the 57.96% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd has added 48.65% over last one month compared to 8.62% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 6.9% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 47609 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4017 on 17 Sep 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1291 on 04 Nov 2020.

