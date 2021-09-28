Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 219.68 points or 1.23% at 18110.61 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.64%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.36%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.57%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.07%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.96%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.88%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.51%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.23%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.07%), turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 79.7 or 0.13% at 59998.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 7.85 points or 0.04% at 17847.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 32.82 points or 0.12% at 28021.01.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.28 points or 0.05% at 8688.34.

On BSE,1588 shares were trading in green, 1012 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

