Oberoi Realty Ltd Spikes 2.57%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.88%

Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 2.57% today to trade at Rs 467.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 1.88% to quote at 2007.72. The index is up 7.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd increased 2.15% and Sobha Ltd added 1.97% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 4.84 % over last one year compared to the 8.01% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 2419 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 47213 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 583.55 on 27 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 290.1 on 22 May 2020.

