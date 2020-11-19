Suncare Traders Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd, Viji Finance Ltd, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd and Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 November 2020.

Suncare Traders Ltd lost 12.79% to Rs 0.75 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 55.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.99 lakh shares in the past one month.

Thomas Cook (India) Ltd crashed 8.44% to Rs 48.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Viji Finance Ltd tumbled 8.16% to Rs 0.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1626 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5068 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd corrected 7.28% to Rs 19.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 48498 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40353 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd pared 7.00% to Rs 75.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8395 shares in the past one month.

