Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HFCL Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2020.

HFCL Ltd, Federal Bank Ltd, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd and S H Kelkar & Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 November 2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd crashed 19.76% to Rs 9.95 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd lost 5.24% to Rs 18.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Federal Bank Ltd tumbled 4.68% to Rs 59. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd fell 4.34% to Rs 1909.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7751 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2639 shares in the past one month.

S H Kelkar & Company Ltd plummeted 4.31% to Rs 126.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99070 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)