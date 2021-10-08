Oberoi Realty sells 200 units in Q2 FY22

The Mumbai-based real estate company sold 200 units in Q2 FY22, up 344.44% as against 45 units in the year-ago period.

The company reported booking worth Rs 828.52 crore in Q2 FY22, up 153.14% as against Rs 327.30 crore in Q2 FY21.

In terms of volume, it sold nearly 4.43 lakh square feet area in the second quarter compared with over 1.30 lakh sq. ft. area in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-September period, Oberoi Realty sold 239 units as against 50 units in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 187.25% to Rs 80.63 crore on 140.85% rise in net sales to Rs 284.25 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Oberoi Realty has developed over 42 projects at strategic locations across the Mumbai skyline aggregating about 11.89 million sq. ft of spaces (group entity including promoter group). With another 45.31 million sq. ft. in the making, it has aggressive plans for upcoming projects in various parts of Mumbai and other regions.

Shares of Oberoi Realty were down 0.86% to Rs 928.55.

