Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 171.14 points or 0.93% at 18637.93 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 4.24%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 2.43%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.86%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.46%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.02%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.83%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.77%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.24%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.22%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.33%), moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 184.64 or 0.32% at 57329.86.

The Nifty 50 index was up 67.95 points or 0.4% at 17084.25.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 69.98 points or 0.25% at 27923.65.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 18.89 points or 0.22% at 8637.03.

On BSE,2125 shares were trading in green, 702 were trading in red and 87 were unchanged.

