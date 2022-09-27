Jyoti Structures spurts on order win

Jyoti Structures jumped 3.81% to Rs 17.70 after the company secured a contract worth Rs 237 crore from Sterlite Power Transmission for turnkey supply.

The order received is for turnkey supply and construction of 400 kilovolt & 220 kilovolt double circuit transmission line in Goa & Karnataka.

The contract is valued at Rs 237 crore and is to be commissioned in phased manner by December 2023 and July 2024.

Jyoti Structures provides turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 0.11 crore as against a net loss of Rs 337.93 in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22. Total income surged to Rs 16.22 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 0.01 crore in Q1 FY22.

