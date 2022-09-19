Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 100.86 points or 0.52% at 19548.36 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.4%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.94%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.2%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.34%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.27%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.21%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.82%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.78%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.17%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 128.3 or 0.22% at 58969.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.85 points or 0.08% at 17544.7.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 30.96 points or 0.11% at 29230.35.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.42 points or 0.12% at 8991.52.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1360 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

