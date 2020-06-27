JUST IN
Oil India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1597.40 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.82% to Rs 2607.38 crore

Net profit of Oil India reported to Rs 1597.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 70.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 15.82% to Rs 2607.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3097.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.84% to Rs 3815.56 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3237.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.71% to Rs 12166.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 13780.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2607.383097.26 -16 12166.6413780.45 -12 OPM %-18.3038.18 -26.4140.57 - PBDT538.491546.85 -65 5037.447244.71 -30 PBT267.571116.01 -76 3500.655703.98 -39 NP1597.40-70.59 LP 3815.563237.80 18

