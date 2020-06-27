Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.82% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Helpage Finlease declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.82% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.18% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.671.42 -53 2.752.21 24 OPM %85.0795.07 -84.7388.69 - PBDT0.170.37 -54 0.730.53 38 PBT0.150.35 -57 0.650.45 44 NP0.110.26 -58 0.480.34 41
