Helpage Finlease standalone net profit declines 57.69% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.82% to Rs 0.67 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease declined 57.69% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 52.82% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 41.18% to Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 24.43% to Rs 2.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.671.422.752.2185.0795.0784.7388.690.170.370.730.530.150.350.650.450.110.260.480.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)