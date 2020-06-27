Apex Frozen Foods standalone net profit rises 9.05% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.19% to Rs 140.66 croreNet profit of Apex Frozen Foods rose 9.05% to Rs 9.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.19% to Rs 140.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 163.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.26% to Rs 60.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 60.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 827.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 874.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales140.66163.92 -14 827.11874.71 -5 OPM %9.498.88 -10.5210.25 - PBDT16.8216.09 5 95.35104.54 -9 PBT12.0213.34 -10 80.7693.68 -14 NP9.168.40 9 60.6460.80 0
