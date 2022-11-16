Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announces change in directorate

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn announced that Pankaj Kumar, Director (offshore) has been entrusted with the additional charge of the post of Director (HR), by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Govt. of India, for a period of six months w.e.f. 01 December 2022 or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

