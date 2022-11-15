Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Profense LLC, US

For manufacturing and marketing light weapons

Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with Profense LLC, US, for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of light weapons. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Profense LLC. It will enable the two companies to jointly develop light weapons for market requirements, current and future.

