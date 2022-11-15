JUST IN
Business Standard

Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Profense LLC, US

Capital Market 

For manufacturing and marketing light weapons

Bharat Electronics has signed an MoU with Profense LLC, US, for co-operation in the manufacturing and marketing of light weapons. The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and Profense LLC. It will enable the two companies to jointly develop light weapons for market requirements, current and future.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 18:16 IST

