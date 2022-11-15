TAP Air Portugal selects TCS for accelerating its digital transformation

Tata Consultancy Services has been selected as a strategic partner by TAP Air Portugal, the flag carrier airline of Portugal and a member of Star Alliance, to accelerate its digital transformation and drive innovation.

TAP has embarked on a new business strategy focused on becoming a sustainable airline and strengthening its leadership position in the industry. The company selected TCS as its partner for its proven experience in delivering successful digital transformation programs in the airline industry and its extensive portfolio of intellectual property.

TCS will establish an Airline Digital Center (ADC) in Portugal, staffed with consultants with deep domain knowledge of the airline industry, solution architects and technology experts. The center will leverage the local talent pool as well as TCS' global teams to build new systems that innovatively use digital technologies to reimagine customer experience and help TAP establish competitive differentiation.

In the future, this ADC will be used as a nearshore center to service other global airline customers of TCS, creating more technology jobs in Portugal.

TCS will also help TAP adopt a new operating model to manage its application estate to drive greater agility and enhance operational resilience. It will also assist in rationalizing and modernizing the estate using cloud native technologies to improve time to market. Further, TCS will maintain TAP's data estate and help build new analytics to enable superior decision making, enrich customer experience and improve operational performance.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)