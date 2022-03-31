Oil & Natural Gas Corpn discovers 9th Indian Basin 'Vindhyan'

-
ALSO READ
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 3.49%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.06%
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 4.23%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Gains 1.01%
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 4.92%, S&P BSE Oil&Gas index Gains 1.72%
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 8.5%
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gains for third straight session
-
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) is on its way to commercialize another Basin - the Vindhyan Basin. This would be the ninth producing Basin of India; the eighth by ONGC.
This comes close on the heels of the eighth Indian Basin - the Bengal Basin -dedicated to the nation on 20 December 2020.
Exploratory well Hatta#3 was drilled with the objective to establish commercial potential through detailed testing to acquire reservoir-specific data. The Well Hatta#3 is in the Son valley sector of Madhya Pradesh. On testing, the well-produced over 62,044 cubic meters/day gas, thus confirming the production potential of Proterozoic Basin for the first time in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU