Oil & Natural Gas Corpn discovers 9th Indian Basin 'Vindhyan'

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn (ONGC) is on its way to commercialize another Basin - the Vindhyan Basin. This would be the ninth producing Basin of India; the eighth by ONGC.

This comes close on the heels of the eighth Indian Basin - the Bengal Basin -dedicated to the nation on 20 December 2020.

Exploratory well Hatta#3 was drilled with the objective to establish commercial potential through detailed testing to acquire reservoir-specific data. The Well Hatta#3 is in the Son valley sector of Madhya Pradesh. On testing, the well-produced over 62,044 cubic meters/day gas, thus confirming the production potential of Proterozoic Basin for the first time in India.

