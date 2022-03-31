Hindustan Zinc update on its sustainability initiatives

To develop captive renewable power up to 200 MW

Hindustan Zinc has set an ambitious target for 40% reduction in carbon footprint by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 by transitioning towards renewable energy.

Towards this goal, the company has approved the proposal for entering long term group captive renewable power development plan up to a capacity of 200 MW.

This project will be built under group captive norms and build, own, operate basis under a special purpose vehicle, in which the company will own 26% of equity with contribution up to Rs 350 crore. This SPV is expected to start delivering the power within 24 months of signing of the power delivery agreement.

