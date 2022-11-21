Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Slides 3.99%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 3.46% over last one month compared to 5.06% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd fell 3.99% today to trade at Rs 136.05. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.98% to quote at 19582.46. The index is up 5.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Petronet LNG Ltd decreased 3.06% and Reliance Industries Ltd lost 1.47% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 5.99 % over last one year compared to the 2.61% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 3.46% over last one month compared to 5.06% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 3.18% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8.13 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 194.6 on 08 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 119.8 on 06 Jul 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)