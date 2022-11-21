Vishvprabha Ventures bags Rs 36-cr order from KDMC

-
Vishvprabha Ventures has received an order of Rs 36.15 crore from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) for construction of road.The company said it will construct the road within the municipal boundary of KDMC.
Vishvprabha Ventures is engaged in construction business and builds civil construction projects. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in Q2 September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in Q2 September 2021. Net sales rose 78.26% YoY to Rs 0.82 crore in Q2 FY23.
Shares of Vishvprabha Ventures hit a lower circuit limit of 5% at Rs 71.30 on Friday, 18 November 2022. The company's current market capitalisation stands at Rs 12.23 crore.
