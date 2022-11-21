Tata Motors, Dr Reddy's Lab in action after Sensex rejig

In a statement issued on Friday (18 November 2022), the BSE said that Tata Motors will replace Dr Reddy's Laboratories in the 30-share benchmark S&P BSE Sensex with effect from Monday, 19 December 2022.

Tata Motors rose 0.38% to Rs 425.15 while Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 0.67% to Rs 4382.50 on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 470.43 points, or 0.76% to currently trade at 61,193.05.

The exchange further added that Adani Power (down 1.63%) and Indian Hotels Company (up 0.81%) will replace Adani Total Gas (down 1.27%) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (up 2.27%) in the S&P BSE Sensex Next 50 index and the S&P BSE 100 index.

"There have been no changes made to the S&P BSE Sensex 50 and S&P BSE Bankex Indices," the BSE said.

