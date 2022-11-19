KPI Green gets commissioning certificate from GEDA for 5.40 MWdc solar project

KPI Green Energy on Friday announced that it has received commissioning certificate from Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for capacity of 5.40 MWdc solar power project under its Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment.

The power from the said solar project would be supplied to its CPP client Anupam Rasayan India.

KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under 'Solarism' brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 72.6% to Rs 21.16 crore on 178.3% surge in net sales to Rs 159.84 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of KPI Green Energy were down 0.14% to settle at Rs 820.25 on Friday, 18 November 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)