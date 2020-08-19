Oil & Natural Gas Corpn update on credit ratings

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has obtained credit ratings for Non-convertible Debentures for Rs. 5,000 crore additionally from ICRA and India Rating and Research, which also confirm the existing rating by S&P Global Ratings.

Details of credit ratings -

Long Term Credit Ratings

International bonds (senior secured notes) issued by the company and subsidiaries which are guaranteed by the company Moody's Investor Services - Baa3; Negative. S&P Global Ratings - BBB-; Stable

Non convertible debentures Rs 5000 crore ICRA - AAA; Stable India Ratings - AAA; Stable

Short term credit ratings

Commercial Paper upto Rs. 10,000 crore outstanding at any point of time ICRA - A1+ CARE - A1+

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)