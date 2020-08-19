JUST IN
Business Standard

Manappuram Finance approves allotment of NCDs aggregating Rs 100 crore

Also approves issuance of NCDs aggregating Rs 150 cr

Manappuram Finance approved the allotment of 1000 secured rated redeemable non -convertible debentures having the face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating Rs 100 crore on private placement basis on 19 August 2020.

The company also approved the issuance of the Market Linked, Rated, Secured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures for Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over subscription upto Rs 50 crore aggregating to Rs.150 crore on private placement route.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 17:42 IST

